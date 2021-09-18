Russia Elections: Authorities Remove Navalny's 'smart Voting' App, Threaten Big Fines

A Smart Voting application devised by jailed Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been removed from Apple and Google stores as Russians begin voting for legislative elections on Friday. The polls would see more than 146 million people polling to elect members of the State Duma- or the lower house of the parliament. Fourteen parties, including United Russia, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, amongst others, have registered as candidates; however, experts have predicted the victory of Putin’s led United Russia party.

Late on Thursday, Russian communication regulator Roskomnadzor threatened ‘big fines’ on any company that “systematically violates” its demands. The federal agency also said that refusal to remove the Smart Voting App would be deemed as “illegal interference in the elections” and prompt criminal prosecution against the company. According to BBC, not only was the aforementioned application banned but Google Docs was also put down in some regions. Notably, Moscow has termed the app as "out of Russian law."

Putin calls for 'authoritative' parliament

President Vladimir Putin has said that the country needs a “strong authoritative” parliament so that new state Duma members act in the interest of the people. "We need a strong and authoritative parliament so that lawmakers of the newly elected Duma act in the interests of Russia and our people and work for the people. So that they can be relied upon as patriots of Russia who are ready to resolutely and consistently ensure national interests in all spheres," Putin said in his address to the Russians shortly before the elections, published on the Kremlin website.

This comes as Moscow summoned the US Ambassador John Sullivan to the foreign office to discuss America’s alleged meddling in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The election interference, of which not many specific details were disclosed, were allegedly conducted by US tech giants. US envoy Sullivan arrived at the Moscow foreign affairs buildings and left 20 minutes after the talks. The latter did not answer reporters about what the dialogue entailed. In a press release issued on Friday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with the US Ambassador to Russia, George Sullivan, about “interference in the internal affairs of Moscow.”

Image: AP