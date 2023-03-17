Russia: Fire At Security Service Building In Rostov-on-Don Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

At least one person has been reported dead and two injured after a powerful blast and a fire erupted at a building used by Russia’s Federal Security Service on Thursday.

The building, which is located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border with Ukraine, belonged to the regional border patrol section of the Federal Security Service, according to TASS.

Russia: In Rostov-on-Don, the building of the Border Service of the FSB is on fire pic.twitter.com/SID1PKJeF5 — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) March 16, 2023

The footage of the incident that was shared on social media shows how fire engulfed parts of the building, with plumes of thick smoke rising over the city. The fire took place due to an electrical short circuit, said Regional Gov Vasily Golubev, who also confirmed that the spreading fire "caused containers of fuel and lubricants to explode."

Meanwhile, the local police officials said that the fire was caused by the detonation of ammunition stored in a warehouse. People living in the nearby buildings were evacuated, and authorities launched a probe into the matter. The fire had spread to an area of more than 800 square meters by 4 p.m. (1300 GMT), said Golubev. This possible attack follows on the heels of the recent successful sabotage of a costly Russian AWACS-type aircraft in February.

Notably, the cases of sabotage have increased in Russia, and it seems that the Russian authorities have started taking the threat of possible partisan actions seriously. Earlier, FSB Major General Aleksey Mikhailov expressed concern over the threat posed by Ukrainian troops. He stressed the necessity of engaging in a total check of persons who have connections with Ukraine and are near the territory. "Furthermore, we need to work strictly on communication channels. I am referring to those communication channels through which our internal fringe groups maintain relations with Ukrainian nationalists," he said, as reported by the Kyiv Post.

Image: ANI