Russia has reported 12,493 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis centre. The total number of cases in the country has now reached 22,562,888, as per a report from TASS. In the same timeframe, 1,390 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down slightly from the previous day's 1,475. While hospitalizations decreased in 38 regions of the country, they increased in 41. Notably, Moscow experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 1,780, bringing the total to 3,466,600. Meanwhile, St. Petersburg's cases rose by 1,383, bringing the city's total to 1,909,349.

According to the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus recoveries increased by 13,443 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,915,850. Notably, recoveries in Moscow rose by 2,168 to 3,271,118, while St. Petersburg's recoveries increased by 1,261 to 1,859,821. However, the country recorded 35 coronavirus fatalities in the same timeframe, bringing the total death toll to 397,009. In Moscow, seven more individuals lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 48,407. Meanwhile, St. Petersburg's COVID-19 fatalities rose by nine to 37,338.

What causes Covid-19?

COVID-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, which belongs to the family of viruses known as coronaviruses. The virus has a spherical shape with spike proteins protruding from its surface. These spike proteins help the virus enter human cells by binding to receptors on the surface of certain cells, particularly those in the respiratory tract.

When a person inhales virus-laden droplets expelled by an infected individual, the virus can enter the body through the nose, mouth or eyes, and then infect cells in the respiratory tract. Once inside the cells, the virus releases its genetic material (RNA), which instructs the cells to make copies of the virus. These copies then infect neighboring cells, leading to the spread of the virus throughout the body.

The body's immune system responds to the virus by activating immune cells and producing antibodies to fight the infection. However, in some cases, the immune response can be too strong, leading to a dangerous condition known as a cytokine storm, where immune cells attack healthy tissues in the lungs and other organs. This can cause severe respiratory symptoms and organ damage, and in some cases, lead to death.