Russia: Huge Chunk Of Frozen Waterfall Collapses On Tourists

At least three tourists from Khabarovsk, Russia, including a child were reportedly severely injured after a large chunk of ice collapsed at Kamchatka's Vilyuchinsky waterfall. 1 tourist succumbed to the injuries sustained at a hospital while others remain critical in intensive care. According to sources of TASS, the group was sightseeing a frozen 40-meter Vilyuchinsky waterfall on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia when at least four people got trapped under the thick sheets of breakaway ice that collapsed, according to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry that made the official announcement at about 10:30 p.m. local time. The tourists were rescued by a Mi-6 helicopter by a team in an operation and were flown to the nearest hospital.

According to Russia’s Siberian Times, the popular tourist attraction, Vilyuchinsky waterfall emerges out of the melting glacier. It, however, freezes in the winters and despite that, hundreds of tourists make the challenging trip to see the Tsar Icicle in the Kamchatka peninsula. However, in an incident that shocked the travellers, the huge ice chunk broke off the frozen waterfall and crumbled on the group of tourists, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said in a statement, adding that a young boy was among those injured who was watching the waterfall along with his father. In a rescue mission conducted by more than 40 officers, all three survivors were safely pulled out of the snow rubble. Authorities told the state press that an avalanche from a nearby volcano may have caused an ice block to collapse from the slopes of the Vilyuchinsky volcano. A probe into the accident was underway.

[The frozen Vilyuchinsky waterfall. Credit: Twitter/@weatherchannel]

