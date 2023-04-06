Russia Installs Nuclear Iskander-M In Belarus As NATO Border Expands With Finland's Entry

Russia has supplied its oldest and staunchest post-Soviet ally Belarus with the operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) Iskander-M, capable of launching conventional and nuclear missiles. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 5 said at a defence conference that the armed forces of Belarus have started training with the Russian-supplied Iskander SRBM launchers near Osipovichi in central Belarus. “In addition, the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was handed over to the Armed Forces of Belarus. It can use both conventional and nuclear missiles,” Shoigu announced at a conference at the Russian military department.

“The program [between Russia and Belarus] will concentrate on further improving their practical skills for preparing the missile system for use while training for its deployment and conducting combat training launches,” according to a statement by Russia's Defense Ministry.

Shoigu said, in one of the Russian training grounds, Belarusian troops have started drills for the procedure of using the OTRK. Belarusian Air Force has also commenced the training with the Russian-supplied ground attack fighter jets to demonstrate readiness and enhance their ability to strike at enemy targets with nuclear weapons, Shoigu informed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had also earlier confirmed that Belarusian Su-24s fighter jets were re-equipped to carry nuclear weapons. Lukashenko, at a presser, acknowledged that Moscow is assisting Minsk in modernising its warplane fleet to make it nuclear-capable.

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Su-30 fighters of the Russian and Belarusian air forces fly in a joint mission. Credit: AP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have forged closer military ties since the onslaught in Ukraine. Deploying nukes in Minsk signals a game-changer military move in defiant response to NATO's expansion with Finland. Putin is also meeting with the Belarusian leader Lukashenko, on Wednesday and Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed.

Putin's justification for installing nukes in Belarus: NATO's nuclear sharing policy

In July, the Russian president announced that he was deploying nukes to Belarus in response to the UK supplying Ukraine with radioactive uranium rounds linked to birth defects and cancer in post-invasion Iraq. Russia's president justified installing nuclear weapons in Belarus by comparing it with NATO’s nuclear sharing policy under which the United States has deployed nukes in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, and Turkey. With sharing arrangements, NATO's three nuclear-powered member states [US, France, UK] ensure that the nuclear deterrence capabilities are shared across the Alliance.

Supply of Iskander-M nuclear-capable missile launchers to neighbouring Belarus was expedited as the Nordic state Finland became the newly incorporated 31st member of the NATO security alliance. This has doubled NATO's border length with Russia, escalating security concerns in Moscow. Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, had warned Western military bloc NATO against “coming with its missiles to our doorstep” as he made dialogue on NATO's expansion in Europe's flank months after ordering a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" Ukraine.

Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy told Russian state-affiliated press that Russian President Putin has delivered nuclear-capable Iskanders to Belarus for two main reasons. First— long-term Russia-West confrontation pushing the United States and NATO toward the comprehensive militarisation of Europe. This, he warns, alters the military balance, regionally.

Second—to send a warning message to NATO that the Western military Alliance's policy of hybrid/proxy war with Russia "is very dangerous" and will be met with a crushing response. Particularly as NATO member states have pressed for inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

Russian army's Iskander missile launchers take positions during drills. Credit: AP

'We have made it clear..'

“They keep telling us: war, war, war,” Russia's President Putin said about the United States and other foreign allies of Kyiv at an annual presser in December, adding that he had sought security guarantees from NATO. Putin asserted, that he held a dialogue with the US about NATO's eastern states removing the armed troops and military installations that appeared with previously neutral states' accession to the Alliance in 1997. Putin warned the Western allies of Ukraine of military action on Russia’s proxies over NATO. “Sometimes it seems we are living in different worlds,” he said. “They [NATO] said they wouldn’t expand, but they are expanding," he continued, referring to the Alliance's expansion since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Since launching an all-out armed invasion of Ukraine, Russia has sent scores of paratroopers to hold drills in Crimea, annexed in 2014, and in the nearby Krasnodar region.

“We have made it clear that Nato’s move to the east is unacceptable,” Putin said in an antagonistic tone. "The United States is standing with missiles on our doorstep. Is it an excessive requirement not to install shock systems at our house? How would the Americans react if missiles were placed at the border with Canada or Mexico?” he asserted.

As Finland joined NATO, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said at the UNSC that Russia is transferring Iskander to Belarus and is setting up a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons for the security of the "Union State", according to the broadcast of the UN Security Council meeting. At the four-hour press conference held annually by Kremlin in December, Putin told a Russian journalist deflecting questions about political opponents and declaration of Western media outlets as foreign agents: “I want to remind you what our opponents have said over the centuries: ‘Russia cannot be defeated.'