Russia: Lawmakers Vote To Ban Navalny Supporters From Parliamentary Polls

In an effort to limit foreign interference, the Russian national parliament approved a bill that would prohibit would-be politicians with links to ‘extremist’ groups from standing for office. This comes as a move targeting the supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. As per RT, the draft law will need to pass several more legislative hurdles before it can be signed into force by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Once it is passed, it would ban people who had held leadership positions in organizations handed the designation by a court from running in elections for five years after the decision was issued.

People who had previously worked for or supported such organizations within a year of the designation would also be affected. The initiative was supported by a total of 293 MPs, while 45, who were the representatives of the Communist Party, voted to reject it. This comes in when the political operation of Navalny was disbanded by his aides, and a court is currently considering whether it is eligible for the ‘extremist’ designation. If approved, the Moscow prosecutor’s office petition would lead to Navalny’s groups being placed on a level footing with organisations such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, in the eyes of the Russian legal system.

What will be the impact of the bill?

Such a designation would also allow authorities to freeze Navalny’s bank accounts and expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, hampering their efforts to unseat Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pressure has been mounting on organisations associated with Navalny since he was arrested in January and jailed the following month. Russian authorities earlier on Friday even arrested Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who was defending Navalny's FBK in an extremism trial. According to AP, Pavlov is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, a criminal offense punishable by a fine, community service or arrest of up to three months.

Meanwhile, Navalny is currently serving a jail time of two and a half years for parole violations on an earlier conviction. On April 29, he also made his first public appearance since holding a 24-day hunger strike in the prison over the treatment of authorities and denying medical assistance for his condition. Navalny appeared ‘gaunt but spirited’ as he attended a courtroom appeal against a defamation conviction virtually.

