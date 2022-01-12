Russia-NATO Talks On Security Guarantees All Set To Be Held In Brussels

The much-awaited security talks between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) will be held in Brussels on Wednesday, 12 January. This will be the first meeting since 2019 when high-level delegations from NATO and Russia will be meeting together to discuss security guarantees in Europe. The Wednesday meeting follows the US-Russia talks that took place in Geneva on Monday, 10 January. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 09:00 GMT (2:30 pm IST) and will be followed by a press conference by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at around 13:30 GMT (7:00 pm IST), as per Sputnik.

As per the report, the meeting's agenda will include discussions on arms control, European security, and military transparency. Both sides have made it clear that they are serious about their stances and that they have a number of issues and concerns to discuss. The council will be chaired by Stoltenberg, whereas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will be heading the Russian delegation. Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation to the NATO-Russia Council.

Russia presented draft proposals on security guarantees

On 17 December, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented draft proposals on security guarantees between Russia, the United States, and the NATO countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. In the context of rising tensions around Ukraine, security concerns have become a critical problem, with reports suggesting that Russia has deployed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion.

Russia-NATO meeting will be followed by talks with OSCE

It is worth mentioning here that NATO has already responded to some of the proposals, stressing that Russia has no authority to dictate whether Ukraine or other countries are allowed to join the bloc. The 27-countries alliance also stated that it is unwilling to discuss such matters without the participation of Kyiv. The US had also reaffirmed its stance, stating it will not allow NATO's "Open Door Policy" to be closed. Notably, the Russia-NATO meeting will be followed by talks with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna on Thursday, 13 January, Sputnik reported.