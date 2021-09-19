Russia: Parliamentary Elections To Conclude Today Amid Alleged Widespread Violation

Amid alleged widespread violation, the parliamentary election in Russia which began on September 17, will conclude on September 19, with President Vladimir Putin’s United Party expected to win the polls. According to state pollsters, Putin’s ruling party appears certain to retain dominance in the State Duma, which is the lower house of parliament. However, some projections have suggested that it could lose its current two-thirds majority, which is enough to change the constitution of Russia.

According to the Associated Press, the Communist Party of Russia are expected to pick up the biggest share of any seats lost by the United Party. It is worth mentioning that currently, United Russia holds nearly three-quarters of the State Duma’s 450 seats. This dominance over the lower house of the parliament had helped the Kremlin pass constitutional reform last year which allows Putin to run for two more terms as president after 2024.

President Vladimir Putin has said that the country needs a “strong authoritative” parliament so that new state Duma members act in the interest of the people. "We need a strong and authoritative parliament so that lawmakers of the newly elected Duma act in the interests of Russia and our people and work for the people. So that they can be relied upon as patriots of Russia who are ready to resolutely and consistently ensure national interests in all spheres," Putin said in his address to the Russians shortly before the elections, published on the Kremlin website.

Alleged violation in election

Meanwhile, this year the parliamentary elections have been marred by claims of widespread violations and suppression of opposition voices. The head of Russia’s second-largest political party has alleged violations in the election. On Saturday, Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov reportedly said that police and the national election commission must respond to reports of a “number of absolutely egregious facts,” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.

Zyuganov also said that his party has already tallied more than 40 incidents of voting violations. Separately, a news website Znak reported that a resident of the Moscow region was offering $15 to people who voted for ruling United Russia. The media outlet also said that it called the man, who said that the payment would come if the caller provided evidence of his vote through a messaging app.

(With inputs from AP)

