Russia President Vladimir Putin Accuses The US Of 'zero' Achievements In Afghanistan

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, slammed the role of the United States in Afghanistan by claiming that 20 years of buildup by the US in the land of Afghanistan has ended in tragedy and they have achieved nothing. He has considered the achievement to be “zero”. On Wednesday, Putin stated that the US military in Afghanistan has been attempting to civilise the people who live there, to establish their guidelines and values, along with the political structure of a society.

Putin's statement on the US involvement

Putin further said, “The result is sheer tragedies, sheer losses, both for those who were doing that - the US - and more so for the people who live in Afghanistan. A zero result, if not negative,” as per PTI. The Russian president went on to say that it's difficult to enforce something externally. He added, “if someone does something to someone, they should draw on the history, the culture, the life philosophy of these people in the broadest sense of the word, they should treat their traditions with respect.”

Talking about the relationship between Afghanistan and Russia, Moscow had battled a 10-year war in Afghanistan, which ended in the year 1989 with the departure of Soviet forces. Despite labelling the Taliban as a terrorist group, Russia has contacted various Afghan groups in the past, including the Taliban.

Earlier on August 25, over 500 individuals were evacuated from Afghanistan by Russia. According to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the operation would be conducted by four military transport planes. Further, it states that the evacuation action is being performed on President Vladimir Putin's orders.

Further developments in Afghanistan

Speaking of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, long lines are seen in the front of the banks. Increasing prices in bazaars are denoting the start of a new period of Taliban control in Kabul. This highlights the everyday concerns that the city's population now faces following the spectacular seizing of the capital two weeks ago.

The biggest problem of the Taliban is the growing economic suffering, with a falling currency and soaring inflation contributing to the hardship in the nation where over one-third of the population survives on less than $2 per day. The daily battle to keep bread on the table has become an overpowering worry, with several workplaces and businesses still closed and wages unpaid for many weeks.

(Image Credit: AP)