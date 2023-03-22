Russia Raids Previously Banned Nobel Prize-winning Group Memorial, Targets Its Members

Russia on Tuesday targetted at least nine leaders who belong to the oldest Russian human rights and the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights group Memorial in a home raid. Police teams launched a search operation at around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time just 15 months after they shut down the organisation following a court order. Russia accused the organisation members of “rehabilitating Nazism" and launched a criminal investigation.

Moscow orchestrated several raids

In a lengthy Telegram post, Memorial informed that Moscow orchestrated several raids into the organisation and finally lodged a criminal case against the co-chair of the rights group. Russia's police accused the group members of "discrediting" the armed forces. In March, Kremlin outlawed any form of criticism against the Russian military or the ongoing "special military operation" in Ukraine. Group's head, Oleg Orlov, was charged with violating Russia's law against "discrediting" the army, Memorial informed in the post. Orlov faces the risk of at least three years of imprisonment if convicted. He shared an article in November 2022 in a France-based news outlet, titled "They Wanted Fascism. They Got It," which later he rubbished, according to Moscow Times.

Raids appear to have been conducted in accordance with Moscow's restrictive legislation imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading what the Russian State Duma deems as intentionally “fake” news about either the Russian armed forces or ongoing war. "Anyone found guilty of knowingly disseminating information which distorts the purpose, role and tasks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as other formations during special military and other operations” could face criminal sanctions, states the law. Anyone, whom Moscow suspects of publishing or spreading "disinformation" or "fake news" related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, can face imprisonment.

Memorial said that the Russian authorities took at least two of its members to the Investigative Committee for further questioning. A criminal probe was opened against the group back in early February 2022 on similar charges. Russia claims that the Memorial’s database has shown that it considers more than 3 million as the "victims of Soviet repression" and has communication from the Nazi collaborators.