Russia Seeks UN Pressure On US To Grant Visas For Moscow’s Delegation To Attend UNGA Event

Russia’s permanent representative at the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, on Saturday asked the UN to pressurise the United States to grant visas to the Moscow delegation to the UN General Assembly. The Russian members have a schedule to travel to New York where they would attend the high-level general debate between September 20 and 26. Nebenzia forwarded a formal request to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate in the matter.

He noted that there are only three weeks remaining before the General Assembly, and no visa has been granted by the US to any member of Russia’s delegation, according to the document seen by the Russian state-affiliated press. Nebenzia asked Guterres “to once again emphasize to the authorities of the US that they must promptly issue requested visas for all Russian delegates and accompanying persons."

“This is even more alarming since, for the last several months, the authorities of the US have been constantly refusing to grant entry visas to a number of Russian delegates assigned to take part in the official United Nations events,” Russia's letter written to the United Nations, read.

Office of the UN Secretary-General responds

Nebenzia underscored that earlier, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and his delegation could not attend the crucial police meeting as the US did not grant visas. Moscow's minister reminded the 1947 agreement between the UN and the US says that “visas shall be granted without charge and as promptly as possible irrespective of the relations existing between the governments of the persons referred to and the government of the US.”

The office of the UN Secretary-General has told state-affiliated TASS that it has contacted Washington to discuss the visa approval for Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's delegation. Referring to Russia’s permanent representative at the United Nations, Nebenzia's letter to the UN, the secretary-general’s press service said: "The Secretary-General and other senior UN officials remain in close contact with the host country and with concerning missions to the UN, including the Russian Federation, with respect to issues under the UN-US Headquarters Agreement."

"We proactively engage with the US Mission on visas for delegations to upcoming UN meetings at Headquarters and liaise with the Mission on specific cases that are brought to our attention. We are doing so in this case," the office added.