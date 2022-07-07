Russia Slams France For 'breach Of Diplomatic Confidentiality'

Russia on Wednesday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for breach of diplomatic confidentiality after the latter exposed telephone exchanges related to Moscow's military intervention of Ukraine. In a documentary aired by France 2 broadcaster, Macron was seen speaking about his failed efforts to convince Russia's President Vladimir Putin not to wage a brutal war in Ukraine. This, however, has drawn flak from the Kremlin, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a strongly-worded rebuke against the French leader for violating the confidentiality protocol.

Lavrov slams 'unilateral leaking of recordings'

“We always conduct negotiations in such a way that we could never be ashamed of ourselves,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a press conference in Vietnam on Wednesday. “We always say what we think. But diplomatic practice does not allow for the unilateral leaking of such recordings," he added.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the move saying, “it’s hardly worth expecting the French side to respect anyone’s confidentiality." During a talk show on state-run Channel One, Zakharova added, “Paris signalled to the whole world that it considers it normal to publish conversations between its leaders and partners.” The entire conversation that was supposed to be private that happened between the French leader Macron and Russia's Putin on Feb 20, just four days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was aired by France 2 television in a documentary titled 'A President, Europe and the war.'

In the film, Macron’s diplomatic adviser is also seen calling Putin a “liar” which has irked the Russian officials. It also reveals that Putin had agreed “in principle” to meet with US President Joe Biden in Geneva to hold a dialogue, but that never could be implemented. The documentary airs that while Macron was seemingly angry at the decision, Russia's president Putin becomes dismissive, claiming that he’s at the gym and just wants to play ice hockey snubbing the prospects of talks. Macron is also shown in the documentary struggling to explain his position to the EU on why he maintained contact with his Russian counterpart whom European officials compared with WWII Nazi German dictator 'Hitler.' “I thought that we could find a path with Putin via trust and reasoning," macron elaborates to convince the EU allies and partners.

In 2020 similarly, the French newspaper Le Monde published private exchanges between Macron and Putin about now-jailed opposition leader of Russia, Alexey Navalny.