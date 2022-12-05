Russia To Ban Oil Sales Under Price Cap, Kremlin Warned; 'will Only Sell Oil To Allies'

Russia on Sunday warned that it will ban the oil exports under the price cap, and "will only sell oil and oil products to those countries which will work with us on market conditions, even if we have to somewhat cut production," according to Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS. Moscow will impose a restrictive measure on the domestic oil corporations from selling Russian oil under any price cap, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted. It will also slash production to compensate for the lost exports, he furthermore iterated.

EU embargo on seaborne Russian oil takes effect on Dec 5

Russian officials made the remark just a day before the EU embargo on seaborne Russian oil takes effect on December 5 EU member nations agreed on a price cap of $60 per barrel for sales of Russian oil to non-EU countries to cut off the finance for Russia's President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. EU agreed to implement political and economic maneuvers to disrupt Russia's supplies flowing into global markets and making profits. The Group of Seven (G7) nations, Australia, and the European Union agreed to the price cap after Poland gave its support leading to a formal approval. Poland had objected to the initially proposed $60 level but agreed on the mechanism to keep the Russian oil price cap at least 5 percent below the market rate, Poland’s EU Ambassador Andrzej Sados told reporters at the conference.

EU presidency, currently held by the Czech Republic, tweeted that “ambassadors have just reached an agreement on a price cap for Russian seaborne oil”.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed that the “price cap on Russia oil will immediately cut into Putin’s most important source of revenue.” She furthermore noted that “low and medium-income countries that have been heavily impacted by high energy food prices will particularly benefit from the cap.”

The Russian oil price cap was proposed by the G7 group of nations in September at $65-70, but at the time, it was rejected by the Baltic nations of Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia, who deemed the price cap as extremely high. In a joint statement the G7, EU, and Australia welcomed the decision to impose a price cap on Russian crude oil, saying that it will “prevent Moscow from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine.” “The Price Cap Coalition may also consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap,” the statement read. Experts speculate that the risks of the price cap’s failure are immense for the global oil supply.