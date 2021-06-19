Russia To Officially Exit Open Skies Arms Control Treaty On December 18

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on June 18 that the country will officially withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies on December 18 this year. According to a statement, the ministry said that it notified all the related parties about Russia’s pullout and the decision will enter into force in six months. The ministry further even recalled Russia’s efforts to preserve the arms-control pact and reiterated that the United States is responsible for its collapse.

"Russia has notified all the member states about its decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty six months after sending a notice. Therefore, this will occur on December 18, 2021," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that after the US announced its withdrawal last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry in January also said that the country had started domestic legal procedures for the pullout from the treaty. The Kremlin said that the US decision to withdraw from the treaty, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over the member countries, had “significantly” upset the balance of interest among the pact’s members and had compelled Russia to exit. The US, on the other hand, had withdrawn in November 2020 and said that Moscow “flagrantly violated” the agreement.

The treaty entered into force in 2002. It allowed its 34 signatories to conduct short-notice, unarmed observation and surveillance flights over one another's territories to collect data on military forces and activities. More than 1,500 flights have taken place under the agreement.

North Atlantic Council urges Russia to reconsider

Following Russia’s announcement, the North Atlantic Council, NATO's principal political decision-making body, said it "deeply" regretted Russia’s move. In a statement, the council said that the accord is “an important legally binding instrument which contributes to transparency, security and stability and mutual confidence in the Euro-Atlantic area. It also went on to accuse Russia of failing to engage “constructively” to resolve outstanding issues of compliance.

According to the North Atlantic Council, Russia "has for many years refused to fully comply with its obligations under the Treaty on Open Skies, by, inter alia, imposing non-compliant flight restrictions over the Kaliningrad region, and near its border with Georgia”.

It further added that as the US cited Russia’s refusal to fully comply as a significant factor in its decision to withdraw from the Treaty, the North Atlantic Council also “share the concerns the US referred to in its decision”. It said that the council continue to aspire to a constructive relationship with Russia, however, it added that only when Russia’s actions make that possible. “We urge Russia to use the remaining six months before its withdrawal takes effect to reconsider its decision and return to full compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies,” the council said.

