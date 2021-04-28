Russia To Send Large Consignment Of Medical Supplies To India Amid COVID-19 Surge

Russian Foreign Ministry on April 28 said that the country has decided to send a large consignment of medical assistance to India which is battling a crippling second wave of COVID-19. As per the Xinhua report, citing the ministry’s press release, the Russian aid would include oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other necessary medical and pharmaceutical products. The nation’s emergencies ministry will also operate an urgent flight in order to deliver the cargo in the upcoming days to India.

Russia’s foreign ministry statement came after New Zealand, Canada, South Korea and Singapore also joined the several dozens of nations who stepped in to help India which registered over three lakh COVID-19 cases for several days in a row along with a spiking death toll. A statement from the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi said that Karina Gould, minister of international development has announced $10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to Canadian Red Cross to back the Indian Red Cross Society’s response to the pandemic.

New Zealand, South Korea offer aid to India

A similar move was taken by New Zealand pledging 1 million NZ dollars (about USD 7,20,365) to the Red Cross to assist India. NZ Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said, “We stand in solidarity with India at this difficult time, and commend the tireless efforts of India’s frontline medics and healthcare workers who are working hard to save lives.” Meanwhile, Embassy in South Korea also said that the “Korean government will provide urgent medical supplies to India to help save lives in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consultations are underway with the Indian side with regard to the specific medical items in need, such as oxygen concentrators.”

The Korean government will continue to closely cooperate with India, our Special Strategic Partner, in its fight against #COVID19: Embassy of South Korea — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

As of April 28, India logged more than 3.6 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus marking an increase from yesterday’s toll of 3.23 lakh. However, in the last 24 hours, it also recorded at least 3,293 casualties related to coronavirus infection. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,79,97,267, while active cases have reached 29,78,709, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27. The death toll surged past 200,000 and is now 2,01,187.

Image credits: AP/PTI