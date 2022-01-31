Russia-Ukraine Conflict: LPR Head Pasechnik Claims Kyiv Is Moving Troops & Heavy Weapons

Amid the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), has informed that Kyiv is taking heavy weapons and equipment to the southeast of Ukraine.

Pasechnik stated that Ukraine is hiding the weapons and equipment from observers of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), Sputnik reported. Leonid Pasechnik stated that their services and international observers have witnessed “active movement” from the Ukrainian side.

Leonid Pasechnik added that the supply of ammunition, heavy weapons and forces are being moved and equipment is being prepared. Speaking to Sputnik, Pasechnik highlighted that Ukraine is trying to hide the movement of forces and equipment. He noted that in the past month, SMM has recorded the movement of more than a hundred pieces of heavy artillery to the line of contact.

Furthermore, he pointed out that OSCE observers have been repeatedly reporting that their drones are not operating properly in Donbass. Leonid Pasechnik highlighted that the electronic warfare systems are actively functioning in the side controlled by Ukraine.

UNSC to meet on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The tensions between the United States, NATO and Russia have escalated in recent days owing to the developments taking place near Ukraine. According to AP, Russia has pulled around 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border and demanded NATO to stop the deployment of weapons near the Russian border and pull back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Furthermore, Russia is demanding that NATO promises to never allow Ukraine to join the alliance. The West has alleged that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, however, Moscow has denied the claims, as per the AP report. Amid the escalating tensions, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet on Monday to discuss the situation around Ukraine.

The upcoming meeting has been scheduled at the request of the United States and the UNSC will for the first time meet to discuss Russia's troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine. While announcing the meeting, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted that the actions of Russia pose a "threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP