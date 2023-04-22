Russia Urges For Dialogue Mechanism To Discuss Missile Issues In The United Nations

Moscow has urged for creating a dialogue mechanism to discuss missile issues on the United Nations platform, reported Russia-based TASS news agency. The statement comes from Moscow's Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov in an op-ed for the International Affairs magazine. The diplomat has pointed out, " Whatever the situation in the missile field, there is a need to make preparations to launch a dialogue mechanism on the United Nations platform to discuss the entire range of missile issues. Such a proposal could be sent to the UN secretary general, and we also could highlight our readiness to take a leading role in the process."

According to him, the talk might get a boost from a draft resolution on missiles in all their aspects, which could be submitted to the UN General Assembly First Committee, reported TASS news agency. Further, he has highlighted that there "could be no winners in a missile arms race," which should be the priority of the discussion. He added the missile build-up will ruin economies and impoverish populations. The Russian diplomat concluded, "An equal dialogue between nations with significant missile capabilities, would have to find not-so-simple responses to the existing missile challenges, maybe the only alternative to a missile race."

Ongoing Russia - Ukraine war

Recently, the anticipation of a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive this spring has risen. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, said that it would be impossible to imagine any efficient operations without technologies on the battlefield. No major operations have been mounted by Ukraine to liberate occupied territories since it retook the city of Kherson. Further, the Russian drone attacks have increased in Ukraine, as per the Ukrainian minister. Over the past months, a spate of drone strikes has targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the growing reach of the Ukrainian military, reported Associated Press. After each strike, Russian authorities blamed Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials have stopped short of openly claiming responsibility. Instead, they emphasised the right to strike any target in response to Russian aggression.