Russia Vows To Announce Response Measures To Expulsion Of Diplomats From Berlin: Reports

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow would soon announce response measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Berlin. "These will be symmetrical and perfectly suitable measures. They will be made public in the near future," she added, Sputnik reported citing RT DE broadcaster. The Berlin High Court convicted Vadim Krasikov, a Russian citizen, guilty of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili on Wednesday, December 15, and sentenced him to life in prison. The German Foreign Ministry also summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev following the verdict and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the "state-sanctioned killing" as a serious violation of German law and the Federal Republic of Germany's sovereignty. She said Russia's ambassador in Berlin was summoned to discuss the court's decision and informed about diplomats' expulsion. The two diplomats who were expelled are linked to Russian intelligence agencies, reported The Associated Press (AP). The assassination of 40-year-old Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen origin, in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019 sparked outrage and spurred the German government to dismiss two other Russian ambassadors at the time.

The Berlin regional court stated that 56-year-old Krasikov committed the crime following the orders of Russian federal authorities, who provided him with a fake passport, and the tools to carry out the murder outside Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. "The central government of the Russian Federation was the author of this crime," presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi was quoted by The Associated Press (AP) as saying. He also labelled the killing as "state terrorism."

Russia denies its involvement in Khangoshvili's case

It is significant to mention here that Russia's embassy in Berlin issued a statement denying Russian involvement in the killing. According to the Foreign Ministry, Russian governmental organisations were not involved in Khangoshvili's murder, and Moscow believes Russian citizen Krasikov is innocent. "We are deeply disappointed with the act of the German government. Two of our diplomats were expelled despite the fact that they had nothing to do with Khangoshvili's case, as the German authorities are well aware," the ministry stated as reported by Sputnik.

Image: AP