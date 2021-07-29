Russia Warns Of ISIS Fighters In Afghanistan; Beefs Up Military Base In Tajikistan

Russia has beefed up combat competence in its military base in Tajikistan. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on July 29, Wednesday warned the Islamic State (ISIS) millitants of illegal influx into war-torn regions through Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan. Moscow announced weapons and artillery to support its ally amid the "deteriorating" situation in Afghanistan, Shoigu announced during his visit to Tajikistan.

Russia to hold Army drills along Afghan border

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu issued a statement about the military backing along with heavy arms supply to counter the Islamic rebel group on Wednesday while he addressed the media in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The Defence minister is on a tour to Tajakistan, where he met his counterpart Sherali Mirzo. Moscow has organized training facilities and artillery usage routines for Tajik military personnel in its 201st Russian Military Base in Tajikistan, he added. Moscow is said to send about 1000 soldiers to participate in the joint military exercise in Tajikistan next week to neutralize the radical Islamist Group.

Russian Defense Forces are said to use Tajikistan as a base to mitigate security threats to the already war-torn country, Interfax reported. Along with Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are scheduled for joint military exercises next week. The drills are said to be carried out along the Afghanistan borders, where ISIS has made its obtrusive presence, the report added. Last week, the Tajik military conducted its first-ever largest military exercise in the presence of the Taliban in its neighbourhood. A troop of about 2,30,000 soldiers participated in the drill along with another 20,000 who were deployed to strengthen Tajik-Afghan border security.

The rebel group has claimed 90 percent border controls in Afghanistan, according to ISIS. However, the Afghanistan Defence Ministry in Kabul has reluctantly refused such claims of near-border control. Meanwhile, the Soviet entry to administer military backing to Afghanistan has come after Moscow began to acknowledge the security threat to the Central Asian countries and power vacuum within the nation as a result of the outbreak along the Shir Khan border in Afghanistan following the US military evacuation. Especially, after the ISIS-led Taliban effectively took control of the main Shir Khan Bunder border with Afghanistan. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also warned of a surge in Taliban activities post-military retreat from the conflict region.

US to continue airstrike even after 95 percent evacuation completed

The withdrawal process continues; U.S. Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 95% of the entire withdrawal process.https://t.co/V0WHZ5nZZi — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the United States Army has vowed to continue airstrikes in support of Afghanistan forces fighting the rogue Taliban. US Army General Kenneth McKenzie on July 25, Sunday has announced that the US forces will provide a "heightened level of support" in the coming weeks as the Taliban continue attacks and insurgents capture scores of districts. General McKenzie, who leads the US Central Command, which controls US Forces for a region that includes Afghanistan has acknowledged the "stern test" in days ahead post-US-led foreign forces evacuate the conflict-ridden country.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP