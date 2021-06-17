Russia Welcomes Vladimir Putin And Joe Biden's Commitment To Nuclear Arms Control

A day after Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s historic summit, the Kremlin on June 17 welcomed the commitment of the US and Russian presidents to dialogue on “strategic stability” and arms control. Following their meeting, Putin and Biden issued a brief statement and agreed to start a dialogue on nuclear arms control. The two leaders reflected on the frail progress made in the START I (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) so far and agreed to enhance cooperation further.

It is worth noting that START 1 is a bilateral treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union on the reduction and the limitation of strategic offensive arms. It is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the two nuclear states that hold more than 90 per cent of the world's nuclear weapons. On Thursday, the Russian President’s spokesman singled out a joint statement that reaffirmed the two countries’ belief that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

In an interview with Ekho Moskvy radio station, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Even though its a very short text, but the joint statement on strategic stability realises the special responsibility of our two countries not only to our people but to the whole world”.

The same day, in a separate statement, Russia’s deputy foreign minister also said that Moscow expected arms control talks with the United States, which were agreed at the summit, to start within weeks. While speaking to Kommersant daily newspaper, Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow felt reassured by the joint statement on the need to never wage nuclear war and to start arms control talks. He added that the rejection of the possibility of nuclear war by the two sides was a "real success”.

Russia, US agree to return ambassadors

Meanwhile, a joint statement released by both the countries depicted positivity adding the meeting as "ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war". President Biden also tweeted describing this meeting as a 'clear' sign that “America is back”. The two leaders agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions between the two nations. They also agreed to "begin consultations" on cybersecurity. Putin called the meeting "quite constructive”.

"I don’t think there was any kind of hostility, on the contrary, the meeting was obviously a fundamental one ... I think it was quite constructive," the Russian leader said. "I think that both of these sides showed a willingness to understand one another and to find ways to bring our positions closer together," Putin added.

(Image: AP)