Russia Will Pay 'high Price' If Country Attacks Ukraine, Avers Germany's Foreign Minister

Russia will pay a “high price” for launching an attack on Ukraine, said Germany’s new Foreign Minister as Moscow’s military-build up continues to raise concerns. While German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to meet her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, she sought to reassure Ukraine that she will not allow Berlin to basic principles of Kyiv’s territorial sovereignty.

In a joint conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during her visit to Kyiv, Baerbock said that she was ready for a serious dialogue with Russia about mutual security. However, the German Foreign Minister said that she was not willing to backtrack “on basic principles such as territorial inviolability, the free choice of alliances and the renunciation of the threat of violence”.

While Russia has ramped up its troops near the border with Ukraine, Baerbock said in a news conference, “Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia, economically, strategically, politically…Diplomacy is the only way.” Her visit to Kyiv and upcoming meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region. According to The Guardian, her visit is being closely watched by European, UK and US administrations for signs that Germany might revert to its traditional role of seeking an independent dialogue with Russia.

Tensions between Russia and the West have been soaring ever since Moscow ramped up its military presence near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns of a possible Russian ‘invasion’. Russia has also held round table talks with NATO and the US separately after publishing two draft agreements over its security proposals that preclude the alliance’s eastward expansion.

Russia considering own scenarios if tensions escalate over Ukraine

Russia is considering its own scenarios if tensions near the Ukrainian border escalate in the future but has fewer than the 18 scenarios put forth by the United States Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nuland, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The Russian official’s remarks came after Nuland on Saturday said that Washington has readied at least 18 scenarios to respond to Moscow’s ‘aggression’ near Ukraine. The US Undersecretary of State also said that the country’s conversations with its allies have been about “inflicting very sharp pain very fast if Russia makes this move in any form.”

Responding to Nuland’s remarks, Peskov said in a press briefing on Monday, “Of course, in the context of the current situation, Russia is thinking about how to ensure its own security. We know that Mrs Nuland has 18 scenarios. We are considering different scenarios; we believe that there should be far fewer of them because the formulation of the question is extremely correct for us; there is no need to make it complicated because it is not so complicated. The question is extremely direct and extremely specific.”

Image: AP