Russia Willing To Compromise, Won't Escalate Ukraine Issue After Talks With France: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin met French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, February 7. After he met with Macron, Putin reportedly said that they will do everything to "find compromises that suit everyone," The Hill reported. Putin blamed the West for escalating tensions as the US and its allies have alleged Moscow of planning an invasion of Ukraine.

After his five-hour meeting with Macron, Putin said that a number of ideas and proposals might be a possibility for further steps. Following his five-hour meeting with Macron in Moscow, Putin said that they will do everything to find solutions, however, he did not divulge further details about the meeting, as per The Hill report citing France 24. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron who arrived in Russia to meet Putin stated that the Russian President has assured him of his willingness to hold "engage." Putin added that some of the proposals presented by Macron could be the basis for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin leader stated that he and Macron would speak again following the French President’s meeting with Ukrainian leader Volokdymyr Zelensky.

Moscow expresses hope about easing tensions

Macron expressed hope that talks in Moscow could lead to an easing of tensions over Ukraine. Macron insisted that there is no security of the "Europeans if there is no security for Russia." Russian President stated that the US and its NATO allies have not accepted their demands for security guarantees. He, however, showed his readiness to continue the negotiations. He asserted that NATO members lecture them on troops movement on their own territory and insisted that they "cast them as a threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine," according to AP. After his meeting with Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the coming days will be important and "deep discussions" will be required to develop "new guarantees for peace and security" on the European continent.

Russian troops build-up near Ukraine border

The US and its several allies have alleged Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine over Russian troops build-up at the border. However, Moscow has denied the allegations of planning an attack on Kyiv and further insisted that they have the right to have troops movement in the country. The US and NATO have held several rounds of discussion with Russia in order to de-escalate tensions, however, there has been no progress made so far. NATO Secretary-General has again sent a letter to France for holding talks with Russia to find a diplomatic situation.

