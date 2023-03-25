Russia Wishes To Continue With Its Leading Role As Mediator In Post-Soviet Space: MFA

Russia doesn't want to lose its leading constructive role in the settlement of conflicts in the post-Soviet space and called it Moscow's historical duty, said the director of the pan-European co-operation department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported TASS. "We are not going to lose our constructive role in settling conflicts in the post-Soviet area. This is our historical responsibility. And we will satisfy it despite any obstacles the European Union throws our way," said Nikolay Kobrinets, MFA. The statement about Russia's role as a mediator by Kobrinets comes during an interview with Russia-based TASS News Agency. Further, the Russian official noted that the political settlement of a number of crises in the post-Soviet area "has come to a standstill," largely attributed to Brussels' confrontational attitude with Moscow.

Russia as a mediator in post-Soviet space

The Director of the pan-European co-operation department said: "The European Union (EU) obviously fails to understand the counterproductive nature of limiting communication with our country in multilateral intermediary mechanisms where Russia acts as a guarantor of peace and stability." He kept on explaining and said that due to the "negotiation formats stand idle through the EU’s fault, the security of people in particular regions suffers." The EU has no concern about the third countries and they have been focusing on the US-led policy of ‘Russia’s containment’, as per media reports.

He has also highlighted that the fair settlement in Moldova and the Trans-Caucasian region would be another "hostage of the EU’s geopolitical ambitions." This has proved that Brussels could hardly be considered a responsible international player, argued the Russian official. He then concluded to the point that it has turned into "an unreliable partner" which would neither reach agreements on equal terms nor would be able to find a balance of interests. It has been trying to just "score political points, spread influence, and leverage pressure on countries and regions", he added.