Russian Ambassador To India Wishes 'pleasant Trip' To EAM Jaishankar Ahead Of Moscow Visit

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Moscow from July 7 to July 9 to kickstart the on ground preparations for the annual India-Russia summit, Russian Ambassador to India Embassy Nikolay Kudashev on July 7 wished EAM a “pleasant trip.” While Jaishankar will be meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov among other officials, Kudashev wished for “fruitful talks” between both sides. The Russian envoy also noted that the country considers the EAM’s forthcoming visit as a “continuation of Russian-Indian high-level dialogue & reaffirment of our strategic partnership.”

In view of forthcoming official visit to #Russia, we wish @DrSJaishankar pleasant trip & fruitful talks w/Russian FM Sergey #Lavrov & Deputy PM Yuri Borisov.

We consider this visit as a continuation of Russian-Indian high-level dialogue & reaffirment of our strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/OvcxidURl1 — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) July 7, 2021

As per PTI, people familiar with the development said on Monday that Jaishankar would be discussing the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan with Russia. Among other matters that would make it to EAM’s talks in Moscow include ways to boost cooperation under the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation as well as ties in the defence sector. Jaishankar is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Lavrov.

India-Russia bilateral relations

Jaishankar is visiting Russia ahead of the bilateral summit that was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both countries have a mechanism under which India’s prime minister and Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties. Till now, 20 annual summit meetings have been conducted alternatively in India and Russia.

Apart from the Russian foreign minister, EAM would also meet with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister of the Russi Yuri Borisov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). Jaishankar will also meet with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky. As per reports, the foreign minister will deliver a speech on "India-Russia ties in a Changing World" at the Primakov Institute of World Economy & International Relations, Moscow.

While Jaishankar has several meetings lined up in Moscow, PTI cited people suggesting Afghanistan as a possibility of being included in the bilateral talks especially as United States forces left the country. Afghanistan had witnessed a series of attacks in the last few weeks as the US sought complete withdrawal of its forces from the war-stricken country by September 11. Reportedly, India is concerned over the increasing levels of Afghanistan along with the Taliban’s efforts to expand its influence in the country.

IMAGE: ANI/PTI