Russian Comedians Pretending To Be French President Trick Polish President

Russian comedians on Monday, Nov 21 duped Poland’s president Andrzej Duda into believing that he is talking to French President Emmanuel Macron. The hoax Russian callers pretended to be Macron and held talks with the Polish leader on the night that a missile hit a village in the Polish territory. The call lasted longer than seven minutes, according to the recording shared by the Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus.

In the prank call, the Polish President Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who fakes a French accent. The telephonic conversation between the Polish leader and the Russians happened as a missile crashed on Polish territory that was later found to be the S-300 air defense system that landed from Ukraine in friendly fire.

"Emmanuel, believe me, I'm extremely careful. I don't blame the Russians. Do you think I need a war with Russia? No. I don't want that," Polish President said in the conversation with the Russians pretending to be Macron.

Vovan and Lexus pretended to be Macron and talked with Polish President Duda about the fallen rocket.



As Poland suspected that the call may have been a fake one, Duda’s office wrote on Twitter: “After the missile explosion in Przewodow, during the ongoing calls with heads of state and government, a person claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron was connected.” The readout continued, “During the call, President Andrzej Duda realized from the unusual way the interlocutor conducted the conversation that there might have been an attempted hoax attempt and ended the conversation.”

Duda's office further stated that it has launched an official investigation into the matter. This wouldn't be the first incident when the two Russian comedians duped the Polish leader. In 2020 Vovan and Lexus called Duda pretending to be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This also sparked concerns about the security of call scanning at Duda’s office.

Author King was duped by the same Russian pranksters pretending to be Zelenskyy

In July this year, the popular author Stephen King known for the “Shining” and “Carrie" was similarly duped by a Russian prankster as he made a call claiming that he was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. King was dialled by the same pranksters Vovan and Lexus who reported the video call with the US author and outspoken liberal on Twitter. In the call, one of the Russian pranksters told King: “They are people who really love Ukraine. It’s not Nazis. It’s Azov,” referring to the paramilitary organization, Azov Battalion.

“Of course, they love some people like [Stepan] Bandera, our national hero. So what do you think of Bandera?” he asked. “He was in the Second World War, and he fought against the Soviet Union,” the prankster continued. “But, yeah, he had some crimes, but it’s not so big crimes. It’s of course [accidental], [they were] were crimes against Jews. But it’s really important to keep him opposed to Putin and his propaganda.”

King responded, “Well yes, I mean there are always… you can always find things against people to pull them down." “Washington and Jefferson were slave owners. That doesn’t mean they didn’t do many good things for the United States of America.”He continued, “There are always people who have flaws – we’re human,” King continued. “There are things that we do that are bad choices, and there are things that we do that are great choices. So, on the whole, Bandera is a great man and you’re a great man. And Viva Ukraine.”