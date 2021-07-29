Russian Elections In Turmoil As Oppn Leader Pavel Grudinin Banned From Voting; Sparks Rage

With Russian electoral authorities headed by the electoral chief Ella Pamfilova, banning a well-known Communist Party candidate from running in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the questions of an attempt to rig the 2021 Kremlin elections by Putin are being raised.

Pavel Grudinin is the latest high-profile opposition figure who was disqualified from the vote on July 24, had earlier won 12% of votes when he challenged Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential elections. The opposition leader was excluded from the candidate list because the Prosecutor's Office had discovered that he had owned some shares in the foreign companies, local news agencies reported.

On the other hand, Pavel Grudinin, one of the country's most wealthy politicians, who owns several farms, denied having any foreign assets. He also linked his disqualification by the central election commission in order to rig the elections, as the opposition parties are expected to post a strong result this year and the government doesn’t want to hold fair elections as they are scared to lose.

Putin’s administration is not very fond of its opposition and critics. Earlier, as well Russian president has made several attempts to shun its critics and opposition leaders. Alexei Navalny, who is currently behind the bars is one of Putin’s top critics. He also alleged that Putin tried to kill him by poisoning.

Navalny was arrested in January

Putin's most ardent political foe, Alexei Navalny was arrested in January at the airport when he returned from Germany after recovering from a soviet-era nerve agent poisoning. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of suspended parole from a 2014 embezzlement conviction which he dismissed as politically motivated by his rival Putin. His jailing had also sparked mass protests across Russia as citizens, and the international leaders called for Navalny's immediate release.

Russian Elections 2021

The legislative elections will be held in Russia on 19 September 2021. At stake are 450 seats in the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly. On 18 June 2021, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree calling the election for 19 September. Due to the pandemic, according to the decision of the Central Election Commission, voting in the elections will last for three days from 17 to 19 September.15 political parties have submitted documents for participation in the election. Putin’s United Russia is the ruling party after winning the 2016 elections with 54.2% of the vote, taking 343 seats.

