Russian Envoy: Maybe It's Time To Reduce Number Of US Journalists Working In Russia

The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has suggested a potential reduction in the number of American journalists operating in Russia. Antonov made the statement while discussing the strained relations between the two countries on state TV on Thursday, as per a report from CNN. He cited the growing pressure on the Russian embassy and bilateral relations, which he believes has intensified following the recent arrest of Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Antonov revealed that he had a "very harsh" conversation with Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, during which the State Department accused Moscow of unlawfully detaining Gershkovich.

“The Americans threatened us with retaliatory measures if we did not release Gershkovich in the near future. Let's see how they will act,” Antonov said, whilst adding that the meeting with Nuland led to no "practical outcome". Antonov also highlighted what he described as the unfavourable treatment of Russian journalists in the United States, and pointed out the significant disparity in the number of American reporters working in Russia compared to the number of Russian reporters working in the U.S.

Perhaps it is time for reciprocity, suggests Russian ambassador

"Maybe it's time for us to reciprocate and reduce the number of American journalists working in Moscow and Russia as a whole, to a number equivalent to the Russian journalists working in Washington and New York?" he posed. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was detained last month by Russian authorities on accusations of spying, escalating tensions between Russia and the United States. This marks the first instance since the Cold War of an American journalist being detained by Moscow on spying charges. The U.S. State Department officially designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia on Monday.