In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of orchestrating the creation of a so-called "Free Syria Army" in collaboration with terrorist organisations. According to a report from Sputnik, Lavrov made these remarks during a meeting with foreign ministers from Iran, Syria, and Turkey, highlighting concerns over the US' intentions to exploit fighters to destabilise Syria.

According to Lavrov, the US has initiated the formation of the "Free Syria Army" in the vicinity of Raqqa, with the participation of local Arab tribes and militants from groups such as Daesh (also known as ISIS) and other terrorist organisations. The Russian foreign minister claimed that the US aims to utilise these fighters against the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic, ultimately sowing further chaos in the country.

Lavrov says US should stop undermining peace in the region

Lavrov emphasised the need for the US to cease its actions, urging them to respect the will of the Middle Eastern people and to stop undermining peace in the region. He criticised the US' alleged long standing support for jihadist groups since the outbreak of the conflict in Syria in 2011. He highlighted the US' illegal control over oil-rich territories in Syria, raising concerns about their intentions and actions in the region.

Shifting his focus to the Turkish-Syrian normalisation process, Lavrov acknowledged its positive impact on the situation in the region and the broader Middle East. He emphasised that the ongoing efforts toward Turkish-Syrian normalisation have created a favorable atmosphere that benefits not only Syria but the entire region.

Furthermore, as Turkey prepares for its upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, Lavrov expressed hope that the electoral process would proceed without any external interference. He extended his well wishes to Turkish colleagues, emphasising the importance of conducting transparent and fair elections that truly reflect the will of the Turkish people.

As tensions and geopolitical dynamics continue to shape the region, Lavrov's remarks shed light on the escalating concerns and power struggles at play in Syria, underscoring the need for concerted efforts to achieve stability, respect sovereignty, and ensure the genuine aspirations of the Middle Eastern nations are met.