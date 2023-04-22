Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Set To Meet With UN Chief In New York On Monday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Monday, according to Russian state media TASS. The report cites Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN. Nebenzya also stated that almost all members of Lavrov's delegation to the UN Security Council (UNSC) have been issued visas to attend, although visas for journalists have not yet been issued.

During his visit to New York, Lavrov is expected to discuss the Black Sea grain deal with Guterres, as stated by Nebenzya earlier this week. It is noteworthy that Russia assumed the presidency of the Security Council on April 1, which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba referred to as "the world's worst April Fool's joke."

Here is what you need to know about the Security Council's presidency

The presidency of the United Nations Security Council rotates among its 15 member states on a monthly basis, following the English alphabetical order of the member states' names. Each month, the country whose name begins with the next letter in the alphabet assumes the presidency, starting with "A" and continuing through "Z." This rotation allows each member state to hold the presidency for a one-month term during their tenure as a member of the Security Council.

The presidency of the Security Council holds significant responsibility, as it is responsible for the organization and conduct of the Council's meetings, including setting the agenda, presiding over discussions, and issuing statements or decisions on behalf of the Council. The president of the Security Council also represents the Council in its relations with the UN General Assembly, other UN organs, and the media.

During its presidency, a country may choose to focus on specific issues or themes of international concern and convene special meetings or events related to those issues. The president of the Security Council has the authority to schedule and organize such meetings or events, which may include high-level discussions, briefings by UN officials, or thematic debates.

It is important to note that the presidency of the Security Council does not confer any additional powers or authority beyond that of a regular member state. Decisions and actions of the Security Council require the affirmative votes of at least nine of the 15 Council members, including the concurring votes of all five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), which hold veto power.