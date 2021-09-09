Russian Jets Arrive To Help Patrol Belarusian Borders Ahead Of Putin-Lukashenko Summit

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko are going to hold a meeting in Belarus. The Belarusian officials have confirmed that fighter jets from Russia have arrived to help Belarus's military force in tightening the security at borders as part of a new joint military effort. Ahead of the meeting Russian jets along with military force have also arrived in Belarus to patrol near the border region. The two countries are going to hold drills after to days but NATO and European Union have already criticized the move.

According to an official statement issued by Belarusian defence officials to RFP, it read, "Su-30SM aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived at the Baranovichi airfield for the formation of a combat training center for joint training of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus and Russia. The decision to create combat training centers for joint training of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia was made during negotiations between the heads of the defense departments on March 5, 2021, in Moscow." The statement further said that the aviators will carry out joint combat duty to protect the air borders of the Union State.

Putin-Lukashenko Summit

The arrival of Russian jets comes two days ahead of major military exercises. Thousands of soldiers from both countries are going to participate in the military show. According to speculation, it is believed that Putin and Lukashenka's meeting will finalize the integration of the two countries, which was planned decades ago and known as the union state. This project is believed to be a major step toward reuniting the two countries. However, it could also weaken Belarus's sovereignty.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the presidential election which was held in August last year, Lukashenko was re-elected as president for a sixth term. However, after the election, the country witnessed a massive protest as Lukashenko was accused by the opposition of fraud and corruption. The country is also facing bitter relations with the west. In order to strengthen the nation, Belarus has signed a union agreement with Russia for political, military, and economic ties. Russia has been providing Belarus with cheap energy supplies and financial assistance. A week ago, the Belarus leader claimed that neighboring Russia was likely to deliver a huge military hardware consignment to Belarus, including aircraft, helicopters, and air-defense systems.

(IMAGE: AP)