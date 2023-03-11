Russian National, Arrested For 1991 Soviet Clashes, Released From Lithuanian Prison

Yuri Mel, a Russian national who was found guilty in relation to the clashes in Vilnius in January 1991, was released on Friday, reported Russia's Current Time. This information was announced by Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mel, who previously served as a Soviet soldier, has already returned to Russia.

"On the day Mel was released, Russian diplomats accompanied him to the border. We are sincerely glad that Yury Nikolayevich returned to his homeland," Zakharova said.

In 2019, Mel was sentenced by the Vilnius District Court to seven years in prison for committing "crimes against the Lithuanian state and war crimes during the events in Vilnius on January 13, 1991". Two years later, his sentence was increased by three years. Mel appealed this decision, and his sentence was reduced by one year. Consequently, he served approximately nine years in prison.

Yury Mel was arrested in March 2014 upon arriving in Lithuania from the Kaliningrad region, and he remained in custody from that time until his release.

From January 11 to 13, 1991, violent confrontations occurred in Vilnius between pro-independence Lithuanians and Soviet military personnel. On the night of January 13, a convoy of Soviet armoured vehicles headed towards the centre of Vilnius, with Yuri Mel allegedly present in one of the tanks. On the same day, Soviet paratroopers stormed the television centre, resulting in the deaths of 14 people and injuring approximately 600 others.

In addition to Mel, over 50 Russian nationals were convicted in Lithuania, with most of them being tried and sentenced in absentia.

The Vilnius clashes in January 1991

In the early morning of January 13, 1991, thousands of Lithuanians gathered at the iconic TV tower in the capital city of Vilnius to resist Soviet troops who were sent to quell the Baltic state's attempt to regain independence. The violent confrontation resulted in the deaths of 14 people and hundreds of others were injured.

Ten months prior, on March 11, 1990, Lithuania had proclaimed its independence, becoming the first Soviet republic to do so. Lithuanians were encouraged by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's rejection of the Brezhnev Doctrine in 1989. The doctrine, established in 1968, allowed the Soviet Union to use force to uphold existing communist governments. Lithuanians interpreted Gorbachev's change of stance as a sign that Moscow would accept a declaration of independence.