Russian Plane With At Least 13 People On Board Goes Missing In Siberia

A Russian An-28 passenger plane with at least 13 people on board went missing on Friday, local news agencies reported citing aviation sources. The flight reportedly went missing in the Siberian region of Tomsk. According to Interfax news agency, there were 13 people on board while the RIA Novosti agency said there were 17. Efforts are underway to trace the plane.

This is the second incident of a missing Russian plane reported in the last month. Earlier on July 6, a Russian passenger plane with 28 people on board was reported missing in the far east region of Kamchatka. During search operation it was found that Antonov An-26 passenger plane crashed into the sea, killing all 22 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

Over a month after the incident, rescuers have recovered the bodies of all 28 people who were on a plane. In the aftermath of the crash, authorities in Kamchatka declared three days of mourning. Officials said that families of the victims will receive payments of more than 3.5 million rubles (about $47,200) that include compensation from the airline, insurance payments, and a subsidy from the regional government.

Police have opened an investigation and are looking at three possible causes of the crash — weather, equipment malfunction, or pilot error.

Four killed in Russian plane crash

In a similar incident, a small plane carrying recreational skydivers crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia in an airfield on June 19, killing four people. Over a dozen people also sustained injuries after the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome which operates a parachuting service after the plane was returning to the airfield.

Ahead of the accident, the plane’s crew had sent the distress signal about engine failure, Siberia’s local prosecutors’ office stated. One of the pilots radioed the emergency message. Shortly, the plane apparently clipped a tree with its wing and crashed, heavily damaging the aircraft.