Russian President Putin Establishes 'Gagarin' Award For Space Field Achievements

Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a state award for those who have achievements in the space field. The award is named 'Order of Gagarin' which will be presented to the space field achievers in Russia. This latest update has been shared by the Russian Presidential decree published on Saturday, reported TASS News Agency.

Who would be awarded the Order of Gagarin?

The decoration would be awarded for the merits of space exploration, for example, for a successful flight of a crewed spacecraft, as per the decree. Further, prominent achievements in the training of scientists, engineers and other specialists in the space industry would also be considered for the award. Those who have developed, manufactured, tested, and operated astronautics equipment without accidents, in developing and implementing new technologies, and in conducting research would all be awarded this newly announced Gagarin award. The Order of Gagarin may be also bestowed for merits in implementing the national space policy, including in the field of Russia’s defence and security, reported TASS News Agency. The award would be bestowed on Russian nationals. Nevertheless, a foreigner can also receive it "for efficient participation in international cooperation with Russia in the area of space research and exploration," read the decree.

Why the award is named Gagarin?

The award is named after the Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin a Soviet pilot and cosmonaut who became the first human to journey into outer space. According to the European Space Agency, in April 1961, Gagarin became the first human to travel into space, launching to orbit aboard the Vostok 3KA-3 (Vostok 1). After the flight, he was seen as a global celebrity, touring widely to promote the Soviet achievement. Later, he returned to the Star City training facility, where he spent some years working on designs for a reusable spacecraft. Soon, Gagarin was promoted to lieutenant colonel in June 1962, and then to colonel in November 1963.