Russian President Putin Meets Turkish Presidential Spokesman, Exchanges Views On Ties

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Perkov stated on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. "Such a meeting has indeed taken place," he said while speaking to reporters. He further remarked that Putin and Kalin will meet to talk about bilateral collaboration on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant which has been built in Turkey with Russian aid, as reported by TASS.

Peskov stated that the meeting, "addressed the implementation of major projects on the two countries’ [joint] agenda, including the Akkuyu [project]." Kremlin further said: "The parties discussed the need to carry out a [fuel] loading ceremony to mark the occasion. As we have said before, Russia will play its proper role in the ceremony."

On Wednesday, Kalin said he met Putin in Moscow and talked on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the impending fuel transfer ceremony at the Akkuyu facility. Kalin added that the Russian president had communicated with Erdogan on behalf of the Russian leader, TASS reported.

Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey to inagurate nuclear power reactor

"Maybe there is a possibility that Mr Putin will come on April 27, or we may connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu," Erdogan said in televised comments on private broadcaster ATV. In an earlier statement, Erdogan said that after the first nuclear fuel is loaded into the project's first power unit, Turkey will formally designate the Akkuyu nuclear power plant as a nuclear facility on April 27.

The Kremlin said that Putin and Erdogan spoke on the phone last week about successfully completing joint strategic energy initiatives, including the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power station. The $20 billion, 4,800 MW proposal to build four reactors in the Mediterranean town of Akkuyu will enable Turkey to enter the select group of nations with access to civil nuclear energy. Turkey has previously declared its intention to turn on the first plant at Akkuyu in 2023.

Putin and Ergodan "expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including gas supplies and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey", the Kremlin said.