Russian President Putin Signs Decree Honouring US Movie Star Steven Seagal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an official order to honour American actor Steven Seagal with the state Order of Friendship, reported CNN. The actor has been honoured for his “cultural and humanitarian co-operation”. Seagal's contribution has been mentioned in that decree.

Seagal has been a regular visitor to Russia and in 2016, he became a citizen of the country, as per CNN reports. At that time, he received a Russian passport from Putin personally. Further, he has worked as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s “special representative” to the United States and Japan. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Seagal's representation has facilitated "relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including co-operation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges".

The former action hero has voiced support for Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and has also supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Notably, the Order of Friendship award comes after the 70-year-old US actor has shown ample support for Russian President Putin. According to the Independent, he joined a pro-Kremlin party in 2021 and in 2022 August he visited the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, including the destroyed Olenivka detention centre where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been killed in an attack. The US actor has also recorded a birthday message for Putin in 2022. In the message, he said: