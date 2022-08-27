Russian Spy Posed As Peruvian Jewellery Designer, 'lured' NATO Officials In Italy: Report

A team of investigators claims to have exposed a Russian woman who pretended to be a socialite and a jewellery designer to infiltrate North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) circles in Italy's Naples city.

According to Bellingcat researchers, the woman named 'Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera' worked as a "deep-cover spy" for Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) to "befriend" and "lure" the NATO officials. They claimed that Rivera also travelled across the globe claiming to be a socialite born in Peru. Bellingcat is a Dutch-based investigative journalism group that focuses on fact-checking and open-source intelligence.

Since the early years of the Soviet Union, Russia's intelligence services have employed spies, who often lived under fake identities for decades, The Guardian reported. In 2013, Rivera relocated to Naples, the headquarters of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command, after living in Paris, Rome, Malta, and Malta. Later, she opened a jewellery boutique and also led an active social life. According to her associates, she was able to make friends with several NATO employees and other affiliates after taking on the role of secretary at the Naples branch of the international Lions Club.

🧵Meet Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, widow, jeweller, and socialite. The love child of a German father and a Peruvian mother, born in Callao, Peru, and abandoned in Moscow by her mother during the 1980 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/wHo6qSmKik — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, one of the NATO staff reportedly admitted before the investigators that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Rivera for a brief period of time. Bellingcat's CEO and chief investigator, Christo Grozev, claimed that he first discovered the probable GRU spy's trail while reviewing a leaked database of border crossings recorded by Belarusian border guards. He further claimed to have examined Russian passport numbers in possible ranges used by GRU agents, and discovered numerous hits. According to Grozev most had Russian names, apart from one which stood, the name of Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, The Guardian reported.

Rivera used multiple Russian passports

According to Grozev, when he investigated Rivera more closely, he discovered that she had used a number of Russian passports with serial numbers that were in the same range as those of other well-known GRU agents. Additionally, he also learned that Rivera had bought a ticket from Naples to Moscow on September 15, 2018. Several people who had the opportunity to interact with Rivera claimed that she confided in them that her Peruvian mother had brought her to the Soviet Union in 1980 and left her there. She reportedly tried a number of methods over the years to obtain a passport for western Europe.

Image: AP