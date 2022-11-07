Russian TV Host Warns UK Of Kinzhal Missile Attack That Can Strike London In 9 Minutes

A Russian TV host on Saturday created a stir, launching dire warnings of a direct confrontation with the UK amid the Kremlin’s investigative findings that the British Royal Navy was behind the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines, as well as drone attacks by Ukraine’s armed forces at Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. During a television show, Russian host Vladimir Solovyov bragged about how Russian hypersonic missiles ‘Kinzhal’ are capable of hitting London in just 9 minutes if launched.

“Everyone there is going hysterical today because they can get to London from Belarus in 9 minutes,” Solovyov said in a segment released with subtitles on Nov 5. “The Killjoy missile also known as Kinzhal has a range of over 2,000 km and can reach speeds of 12 times the speed of sound, 9 minutes and ‘hello London!’ or rather “Hello and goodbye London!”, Soloviev added.

Russian threat against US, NATO, and Germany

Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is known as a nuclear-capable hypersonic aeroballistic missile that boasts a range of 2,000 kilometers, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Missile Defense Project explains. The newly targeted threats from the Russian host come in the backdrop of similar warnings from State Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov who told Russian state television that his country could hit the UK with nuclear weapons. Gurulyov warned that Russia will turn the UK into a ‘Martian desert’ in response to the involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and assistance to the Ukraine armed forces that have caused mounting Russian casualties.

Gurulyov, also threatened the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Germany, and the United States with a nuclear attack. He also went on to say that Moscow's troops should have hit the Queen's funeral, taking out many heads of state. The retired Russian major-general also suggested the strikes on Germany. His statements were premiered on the edition of the pro-Kremlin talk show "60 Minutes," according to clips translated by Russian Media Monitor. The pro-Russian President Vladimir Putin lawmaker suggested hitting Germany's Ramstein air base where US armed forces are also based. He labelled the UK as the "the root of evil" and held it accountable for flaring the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.