Russian Warship Armed With New-generation Hypersonic Weapons To Join Drills With China, SA

Russia's warship armed with hypersonic missiles would join Naval drills with South Africa and China from February 17 to 27 in order to strengthen multilateral ties between the three countries. Taking to Twitter, the South African Department of Defense wrote, " The SA National Defence Force || Media Statement || Thursday, 19 January 2023 || SA to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and Russian Federal Navy during the Multilateral Maritime Exercises over period 17 to 27 February 2023."

The SA National Defence Force || Media Statement || Thursday, 19 January 2023 || SA to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and Russian Federal Navy during the Multilateral Maritime Exercises over period 17 to 27 February 2023.#SANDF#DCCMediaLiaison#SANavy pic.twitter.com/QiDU2rBalF — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) January 19, 2023

Naval exercises between Russia, China, and South Africa

These Naval exercises, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, would take place in the Indian Ocean in the area of the port city of Durban and Richards Bay (located 87 nautical miles apart), read the statement released by the Department of Defense published on its website. The exercise between the three countries aims to "exchange of operational skills and knowledge and should strengthen the already prosperous relations between the states".

This year's multilateral maritime exercise would represent a contingent of 350 military personnel from various services and divisions. They would participate in close cooperation with their Russian and Chinese counterparts. The first maritime exercise took place in November 2019 near South Africa’s Cape Town. The exercise would consider the Armed Force Day celebration which will take place in the uMhlathuze municipality in Richards bay, east of Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

The period of the drills is set around the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 which would raise concerns over the power play by Russia and China, reported Associated Press. Also, the refusal of South Africa condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and sided with the west. However, the South African government has confirmed its stance on the Russia- Ukraine war to be neutral but the upcoming naval drills have led to new levels of concern as the country sided with Russia, Reported AP.