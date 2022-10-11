Russia's Financial Agency Adds Facebook, Instagram To List Of 'terrorists & Extremists'

In a key development, Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, on Tuesday, October 11, added US tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. (META.O) to its list of 'terrorists and extremists'.

After the invasion of Ukraine, in March, a Russian court had labelled Meta as “extremist” and banned Facebook and Instagram in the country. The court in Moscow said that Facebook and Instagram –both of which are widely used among Russians – were “carrying out extremist activities”. But it said that WhatsApp messenger service, also of META, would not be prohibited because it “was means of communication, not a source of information”.

Meta had then rejected the allegations and told the court that the organisation never engaged in extremist activities and was against 'Russophobia'. In June, Meta had appealed against the tag, but the same was rejected.