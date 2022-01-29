'Russia’s Goal Has Always Been To Divide West, EU & NATO': Estonia PM Hits Out At Putin

In an interview held against the backdrop of escalating tensions over Ukraine, Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin only knows strength, the Guardian reported on January 28. Russia's purpose, she continued, has always been to divide the west, the European Union, and NATO.

According to the Guardian, Estonian PM summed up Russian negotiations by referencing Andrei Gromyko, a former Soviet foreign minister, "He said there are three basic rules of negotiating with the west. First, demand the maximum, do not meekly ask but demand. Second, present ultimatums, and third, do not give one inch of ground because there will always be someone in the west that will offer you something maybe half that you did not previously have. It is so characteristic of how they operate."

In recent weeks, she has become one of the most outspoken proponents of the theory that Vladimir Putin responds exclusively to displays of strength in the west. She claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's insistence that NATO revert to its pre-1997 borders jeopardise her country's survival. Estonia, like the other Baltic states, joined Nato in 2004 and is covered by Article 5 of the alliance's joint self-defense provision.

It is good to have big friends: Kallas

Her long-standing request for additional troops to be stationed in Estonia, including a significant United States' presence, is expected to be granted soon. This week, a set of five F15 fighter jets arrived in Estonia as part of a larger bolstering of Nato's eastern border. If you're planning an attack on a country where US forces are stationed, it's quite a deterrent, Kallas added.

"If a big bully is threatening you, it is good to have big friends," she remarked, the Guardian reported.

The Estonian prime minister further stated that Europe must wean itself off its dependency on Russian energy, and Germany must realise that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was never merely a commercial venture. After Angela Merkel's departure, Kaja Kallas remarked that she observed a broader debate within Germany about its relationship to Russia, and she stated she was waiting for an official reaction from Berlin on the transfer of German-origin Estonian weaponry to Ukraine.

Kallas said Germany's authorities were sending strong signals that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany would not be built if Russia invaded Ukraine, and she said she wanted the pipeline to be abandoned forever. Germany has a long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, which Kallas acknowledged. However, she claimed that any restriction would encourage Russian aggression because the arms were intended for self-defense in Ukraine.

