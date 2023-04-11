Russia's Most Active Volcano Erupts, Shooting Pile Of Ash 20km Into Sky; Red Alert Issued

On Tuesday morning local time, the Shiveluch volcano in the Russian Far East erupted and ejected a plume of ash up to 20 km high into the atmosphere. The authorities in Kamchatka are monitoring the lava flow, and residents living in neighbouring towns have been advised to remain indoors and wear masks.

As reported by volcanologists affiliated with the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano started at approximately 1 am and peaked just before 6 am. During this time, columns of hot ash ascended into the atmosphere, accompanied by rockfalls and the movement of lava from the mountain. The Shiveluch volcano towers 2,500 metres above the Pacific Ocean.

On Tuesday morning, instruments and satellite monitoring verified that the ash ejected from the Shiveluch volcano rose as high as 20 km in the sky. The event was detected by monitoring stations located over 100km away. Both scientists and local inhabitants witnessed the remarkable and menacing sight of the cloud rising above Shiveluch, with videos circulating showing a thick coating of ash covering vehicles and residences in the nearby towns.

“Fortunately, the volcano did not begin erupting during the tourist season, when many irresponsible travellers ignore warnings and stray into the restricted area,” RT quoted Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka chapter of the Russian federal geological service.

🌋 The mighty #Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka has gone full eruption mode - volcanic ash emissions has reached 20km, right into the stratosphere. #HappeningNow



Gorgeous video of the ash cloud to remind us of the beauty and the force of nature 👇 pic.twitter.com/eQ6TNgfLR1 — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) April 10, 2023

🌋- Puissante éruption du #volcan #Shiveluch sur la péninsule du #Kamtchatka…



Selon les scientifiques, la hauteur du nuage de cendres était de 15 à 20 kilomètres…



Le nuage de cendres s'étend sur 500 kilomètres au nord-ouest de Shiveluch et continue de se propager.



La hauteur… pic.twitter.com/N8CPWPBNlB — Croc (@CrocLeReporteur) April 11, 2023

An eruption of the Shiveluch volcano began in Kamchatka, Russia . There was an ash emission for 20 km, several villages were covered by an ash cloud. The highest air hazard code has been declared - social networks pic.twitter.com/Sxd6I9snxj — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) April 10, 2023

Other areas also affected

Approximately 47 km from Shiveluch, in Klyuchi, the sky turned dark due to the ashfall from the eruption. As a result, local schools transitioned to remote learning, and residents were advised to remain at home. If they needed to go outside for any reason, they were instructed to wear masks to protect themselves from the ash.

The lava flowing from the Shiveluch volcano is causing the snow on its slopes to melt, increasing the likelihood of mudslides. As a precaution, the authorities are monitoring the road along the Kamchatka River, which connects Klyuchi to Mayskoe and Kozyrevsk in the inland region. They are advising people to avoid it for the time being.

Due to the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano, a red alert has been issued for air travel in the peninsula. This alert was declared following the rerouting of air traffic that had already taken place after the Bezymianny volcano, located further south, erupted on Friday, generating a 12km ash plume. As a precautionary measure, a 25km restricted zone was established around both volcanoes in anticipation of the Shiveluch eruption.

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes in the Kamchatka region and is considered to be one of the most active volcanoes on the planet.