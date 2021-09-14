Russia's President Putin Self-isolates; Kremlin Says He's Negative For COVID

A fully inoculated, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be going into self-isolation, an official from Kremlin notified on Tuesday. It is important to note that President Putin has already been registered with both doses of the Russian developed Sputnik vaccine developed by the soviet nation's Health Ministry. This information was notified in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's telephonic conversation with Tajikistan's president.

Kremlin clarifies about the self-isolation

In a report by AP, a Kremlin official while revealing the aforementioned news, notified that Russian President Vladimir Putin was 'absolutely healthy'. When interrogated about the reason for the leader's isolation, the official mentioned that Putin will self isolate after coming in contact with someone who was already in contact with the virus. While assuring that President Putin will be serving the public and guiding administration, as usual, the Kremlin official did not mention the time frame till which the president will be in self-isolation mode. The Kremlin official also mentioned that this step had only been taken after a doctors recommendation. While concluding the official assured that no one's health was endangered. When the Kremlin official was asked if Putin had tested negative for the virus, he strictly maintained that the Russian President was 'negative'.

Putin was involved in various ventures prior to isolation

A report by AP suggests that on Monday, Putin had attended several public events. There the Russian leader met with the Paralympians from the Tokyo Paralympics. Putin had also attended a military exercise conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad. President Putin had revealed to a Russian news agency, “Even in my circle problems occur with this COVID. We need to look into what’s really happening there. I think I may have to quarantine soon myself. A lot of people around (me) are sick.”

Russia' COVID scenario

A report by AP, suggests that Russia hardly has any COVID related restrictions. In recent weeks, Russia daily infection count is over 17,000 -18,000. However, the daily case count is under 800. A total of 7.1 million confirmed cases have been reported in Russia since the inception of the virus with around 194,249 deaths. Nevertheless, AP suggests that reports by a government’s statistical service that tally Coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers.

Image Credits - AP