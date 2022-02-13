Russia's Putin & France's Macron Talk About 'overcoming Stalemate' In Ukrainian Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday spoke on phone about “overcoming stalemate in settling the intra-Ukrainian conflict”, said Kremlin in a statement. The telephonic talks between both the leaders came after Macron visited Moscow and met Putin in person amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. The French President had also visited Kyiv to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the official statement by Russia's Presidential office, Macron and Putin had an “in-depth exchange of opinions” on issues related to Moscow’s legal security guarantees. Both leaders also held discussions over Macron’s conversations with the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and a number of other European states as tensions in the region continue to escalate. During the same call, Putin reiterated the absence of a “substantive” response from the US and NATO.

Kremlin said in a statement, "In the follow-up to the discussions during President Macron’s recent visit to Moscow, the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of opinions on the issues related to ensuring long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation and overcoming the stalemate in settling the intra-Ukrainian conflict."

"Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the absence of a substantive response from the United States and NATO to the Russian initiatives. He also stressed the reluctance of the leading Western powers to prompt the Kyiv authorities to implement the Minsk agreements, which was demonstrated again by the futility of the February 10 round of consultations in Berlin between political advisors to the Normandy format leaders," it added.

It is also pertinent to note that Macron-Putin’s call came just days after Moscow and Kyiv’s officials met in Berlin for Normandy format talks. Ukraine on Thursday said that nearly nine hours of negotiations with Russia remained unsuccessful in producing a breakthrough on signing a joint document. However, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to continue consultations, said a statement by Ukraine's presidential office after Normandy format talks in Berlin.

Amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, it was the second time that officials from Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia met this year to reach a peaceful resolution. During the same, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stressed that Kyiv is consistently committed to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

Following talks in Berlin, Ukrainian Presidential Office said in a statement, "The talks between representatives of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia lasted more than nine hours."

Berlin talks 'ended with tangible results', says Russia

According to Moscow Times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Kozak told reporters in a news briefing, "Unfortunately, almost nine hours of negotiations ended without any visible, tangible results expressed in documents."

His Ukrainian colleague Yermak noted that all four sides “were unable to agree on any joint document” but expressed hope that they will continue talks “very soon”. He added, "Everyone is determined to achieve a result."

