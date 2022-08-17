Russia's Putin Slams US 'hegemony', Avers 'era Of Unipolar World Order Is Nearing Its End'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Aug 16 lambasted the United States for enforcing global hegemony by sparking the hostilities in Ukraine and exacerbating conflict. Putin lambasted the Biden administration for its alleged efforts to maintain its hegemonic influence in Europe, according to Associated Press. During a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Putin said that he ordered a military invasion in Ukraine in response to the United States' influence that was turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark.

“They need conflicts to retain their hegemony,” Putin said addressing the conference. “That’s why they have turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder. The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to drag the conflict out, and it acts in exactly the same way trying to fuel conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

Putin slams 'bruising Western sanctions'

Putin slammed what he described as the "bruising Western sanctions" against Russia and its attempts of isolating the country. He maintained that the US made efforts to destroy the Russian economy and has been rampantly supplying arms to the Ukrainian military forces to fulfil its European agendas. Russia's authoritarian leader also slammed the US for its interference in the self-administered island nation Taiwan. He drew a parallel between the backing of Ukraine with the recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Putin accused the US of its alleged attempts to foment global instability.

“The American adventure in Taiwan wasn’t just a trip by an irresponsible politician. It was part of a deliberate and conscious U.S. strategy intended to destabilize the situation and create chaos in the region and the entire world, a blatant demonstration of disrespect for another country’s sovereignty and its own international obligations,” Putin said during his address.

Supporting its ally China, Russia's leader further iterated that the “Western globalist elites” have been desperately trying “to shift the blame for their own failures to Russia and China,” adding that “no matter how hard the beneficiaries of the current globalist model try to cling to it, it’s doomed.”

”The era of the unipolar world order is nearing its end,” Russia's president Putin stressed.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, meanwhile, accused the US of worsening the war by its supply of weapons to Ukraine. He also revealed that the Western allies have been providing detailed intelligence information about Russia to Ukraine. They have "deployed instructors to help the Ukrainian military operate the weapons systems," Russia's defence minister reminded. “Western intelligence agencies not only have provided target coordinates for launching strikes, but Western specialists also have overseen the input of those data into weapons systems,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu hurled the anti-western rhetoric warning that Russia deploying nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict is “an absolute lie.” “From the military viewpoint, there is no need for using nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the stated goals,” Shoigu said. “The main mission of the Russian nuclear forces is providing a deterrent against a nuclear attack.”

(With AP Input)