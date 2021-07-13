Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Effective Against Delta, Other COVID-19 Variants: Study

A new study suggests that the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccination is effective against new COVID-19 strains. The research article was published in a renowned international medical journal on July 12 by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Sputnik V is effective against new variants, including Delta

The study was conducted to test the Sputnik V vaccine's neutralising capacity against new SARS-CoV-2 strains, according to The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The results of the study suggest that the Russian vaccine can create protective neutralising titers against new variations. These include the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and, most critically, the Delta variant, which has been identified as one of the primary causes of Covid-19 infections in India's second wave.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement on Monday that Sputnik V pioneered the vaccine cocktail approach with two shots. The Gamaleya Center's testing has shown that this strategy is valid, as the virus-neutralizing activity against new, more hazardous and infectious strains remains higher than that of many other vaccinations.

Gamaleya Research Institute studied the immunological response or "virus-neutralizing activity (VNA)" triggered by the Sputnik V vaccination, according to the approach provided by RDIF. Live viruses were used in the study, which RDIF claims "provides the most trustworthy data and is the gold standard." RDIF will continue to sponsor additional studies of Sputnik V's efficacy against new strains, as well as exploring options to collaborate with other leading vaccine companies in accordance with RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

Sputnik V is being used by 67 countries

According to the RDIF, the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India and is currently being provided at a few private hospitals.

The data gathered during the vaccination of the population in a number of countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, San-Marino, UAE, and others, shows that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines. Russian health officials have received no reports of unusual blood-clotting disorders in persons who received the Sputnik V vaccination, unlike the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

(Inputs from ANI)