S Korea Prez Urges Pope Francis To Visit N Korea To Build 'peace Momentum' On Peninsula

As tensions in the Korean Peninsula continue to rise, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged Pope Francis to visit the North and ensure peace between the two. On Friday, the South Korean leader landed in the Italian capital to attend the G20 summit. Later in the day, his office said that Jae-in met the chief pontiff at the Apostolic Palace and requested him to make a trip to the east pacific state.

President Moon said, “If Your Holiness has the opportunity and pays a visit to North Korea, it will build momentum for peace on the Korean Peninsula."

As per the statement, Pope Francis replied in the affirmative stating that he would “gladly” and “willingly” visit the country if he got invited by the Kim Jong-Un administration. “(The Pope) would gladly visit the North for the sake of helping Koreans and the cause of peace. As per Pope Francis, South and North Koreans are brothers who speak the same language and that he would willingly go,” the statement said.

North and South re-establish hotline

The relationship between the twin states has been clouded by multiple issues, including acquisition of nuclear weapons, North Korea recently restored its dormant communication hotline with South Korea in an unexpected move. The restoration marks a rare conciliatory gesture from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea which has often used the telephone line as a bargaining chip with its southern neighbour. While it is yet unclear how the move will affect the dynamics of the Korean peninsula, experts deem it as Pyongyang's efforts to scale down tensions that have resulted from its recent missile tests.

After a break of almost two months, North Korean liaison officials answered phone calls by their South Korean counterparts over a set of cross-border government and military channels. A slice of conversation revealed by South Korea’s Unification Ministry involves a Seoul official saying, “Long time no talk. We’re very pleased because the communication channels have been restored like this. We hope that South-North relations will develop to a new level.” Additionally, officials from both sides also used a separate channel to discuss fishing activities along their disputed maritime boundary.

