Indian Army's Punjab Regiment marched along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. About 45,000 policemen have been deployed across France. The parade, taking place in Paris, featuring French and Indian soldiers marching down the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue.

The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces has 269 members. They had left for Paris on July 6. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Air Force also took part in the flypast over Avenue Champs Elysees with French jets. The association of the Indian Army with its French counterpart dates back to the first world war. The unit included 77 personnel from the Army and 38 personnel from the band. While the Army contingent is led by Captain Aman Jagtap, the Navy contingent is led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with other dignitaries at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

PM Modi bestowed with top national honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received yet another top national honour among the many awards he has received from various countries since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014. In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13).



After receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, PM Modi has become the first PM to receive the award. Upon receiving the honour at the award ceremony at the Elysee Palace, he thanked French President Macron on behalf of the people of India.