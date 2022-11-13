Salto De Castro, The Spanish Village Abandoned For Over 30-yr, Up For Sale At THIS Price

Salto de Castro village, in north-western Spain, is up for sale at the price is €260,000 (Rs 2,16,87,831.79). The village, which has been abandoned for over 30 years, is a three-hour drive from Madrid is located in the province of Zamora near the border with Portugal. The village hosts several buildings, including forty-four homes, a church, a hotel, a public swimming pool complex, a school, and even quarters for guards. The village has been abandoned for more than three decades and has no residents.

'Abandoned' Salto de Castro village

The village was bought by the owner at the beginning of the 2000s who wanted to convert it into a tourist spot. However, he failed because of the 2008 economic crisis. According to Ronnie Rodríguez of Royal Invest, who is representing the owner of the village, "The owner had the dream of having a hotel here but it was all put on hold and he would still like the project to come true." The owner shared details of the village on the Idealista website and mentioned that he is selling it because he is an urban dweller and is unable to upkeep the village properly. As many as 50,000 clients have shown interest in buying the village. Rodríguez informed that people from Russia, Belgium, France, and the UK are taking interest in buying the village and one of the buyers has already given the token amount to reserve it.

Despite the facilities available in the village, it has been abandoned for more than 30 years. In 1950, the village was built by an electricity generation company to house the families of workers at the dam nearby and three years later in 1980, it was completely abandoned. Earlier, the village was priced at more than £5 million and as no potential buyers came forward, the price dropped. As per the previous study which was carried out by the owner, over 2 million euros are required to keep the village operational. According to the owner, the buyer would have access to subsidies from the State and the regional government of Junta de Castilla y León.