Sandalwood Sitar, Pochampally Ikat Saree: Here's What PM Modi Gifted To Macron, His Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a special gift to French President Emmanuel Macron as a gesture of respect and cultural significance. This comes after both leaders released a joint statement and held delegation-level talks on Friday. Prime Minister Modi gifted a pure Sandalwood Sitar to President Macron which is a unique replica of the musical instrument Sitar is made of pure sandalwood.

PM Modi's special gift to French President

The Sitar is engraved with the art of sandalwood carving, an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practised in Southern India for centuries. The decorative replica has the picture of Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge on the top holding the musical instrument called the Sitar (Veena) which represents music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning. The image of Lord Ganesha is also engraved who is the remover of obstacles. Both deities represent positivity and are worshipped together before the commencement of good work.

The piece is also illustrated with Peacocks – the national bird of India. And, embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the Myriad Motifs from Indian culture.

First Lady received Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box

The Indian Prime Minister also gifted Pochampally Ikat saree in Sandalwood Box to France's First Lady Brigitte Macron. Pochampally Silk Ikat Fabric hails from the town of Pochampally in Telangana which represents a mesmerizing testament to India's rich textile heritage. Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours, the Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles.

PM Modi conferred with France's highest award

On the first of his France visit, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. PM Modi has now become the first Indian PM to receive this honour.