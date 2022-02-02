Scandinavian Countries To Follow Denmark In Easing COVID Curbs Despite Omicron Spread

Scandinavian countries are beginning to relax COVID restrictions following Denmark's lead despite the fact that the Omicron variant of Coronavirus continues to spread. The decision to relax the restriction comes as the new variant is considered less severe than other variants like Delta. As per the reports of Sputnik, Denmark removed all limitations in what has been termed as a return to normalcy. Now, its neighbours, Norway, Finland and Sweden are looking for a similar approach.

Norway has announced a significant relaxation of COVID-19 regulations. The recommendation that people work from home has been eliminated, restaurants are allowed to stay open longer, and bigger crowds are permitted. The quarantine time has been reduced to four days, and the requirement for testing upon admission into Norway has been eliminated. Sports training and other recreational activities can be pursued as usual. At a press conference, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Stre stated that they are in a new phase of the pandemic when they can open society despite the high spread of the virus, according to Sputnik. He claims that Omicron causes a less serious and the vaccines to provide good protection.

COVID restrictions to be gradually lifted in February in Finland

In the meanwhile, Finland has stated that the limits will be gradually be lifted in February, with the goal of eliminating them fully by the end of the month. Markku Tervahauta, Director General of the Institute for Health and Welfare Finland stated that they aim to gradually remove the limitations through the end of February and if all goes well, the pandemic in Finland will most likely be over, according to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. He also stated that the Omicron wave's peak looks to have passed in Helsinki and other large towns in Finland.

Sweden several weeks behind Denmark: Analysts

While the Swedish government recently extended the limitations, it has stated that they will be taken down gradually beginning on February 9, assuming the infection reverses as individuals continue to get vaccinated. Swedish analysts also pointed out that the country is several weeks behind Denmark and it is expected to catch up in due time. Joakim Dillner, a professor of infection epidemiology at the Karolinska Institute, to Dagens Nyheter said that Sweden will most likely follow Denmark's lead, as it is two or three weeks behind Denmark in COVID cases, according to Dagens Nyheter.

Image: AP